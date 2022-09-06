Amansie South: 9 persons face court for alleged illegal mining

06.09.2022 LISTEN

Some nine persons have been arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region for their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

The culprits were arrested and their equipment burnt on Monday on the Offin River by the police following intelligence gathered by the Amansie South District Security Council.

Speaking to Citi News, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Amansie South District, Clement Opoku Gyamfi said the exercise would continue throughout the month to deal with the menace in the area.

“We would have loved to seize their equipment but how these equipment are dredged in the river, it is quite difficult to move them. So the best we could do was to burn them.”

“We are not going to relent, we will continue with this exercise until we see a significant change in the situation we find ourselves in.”

---citinewsroom