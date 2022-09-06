Aisha Huang will be prosecuted to the fullest with her past and new offences – Attorney General

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has given the assurance that his office will push to see to it that Chinese national Aisha Huang is prosecuted to the fullest.

The popular galamsey kingpin after returning to Ghana despite her deportation four years ago has been arrested and remanded.

In a post on the Twitter page of the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, he has confirmed that a request has been made for the new docket on Aisha Huang.

“The Attorney-General has called for the new docket on En Huang a.k.a. Aisha, regarding offences she is suspected to have recently committed,” part of the post on Twitter reads.

It further stressed that the Chinese national will be prosecuted for not only her new offences but old offences as well.

“The A-G will also re-initiate prosecution in respect of the old offences for which she was standing trial before her deportation in 2018.

“There shall be a full prosecution for her alleged new and past offences,” the post added.

Having been arraigned before an Accra High Court on Monday, Aisha Huang has been remanded into Police custody to reappear on September 14.