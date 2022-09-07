Bolanle Williams celebrates birthday

Mrs. Bolanle Williams Kwarteng, a former President of the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Valley View University in Accra and Managing Director (MD) for Time To Think Foundation (TTTF) celebrates another birthday with grace.

On September 6, some decades ago, the world was blessed with her presence, making today yet another chapter opener in the life of the Nigerian celebrated woman.

With her exceptional qualities, the University Students Association of Ghana has her as their current Speaker of Parliament.

Born in Nigeria, Mrs. Bolanle had almost all her education in Ghana and is currently married to a Ghanaian.

The vibrant Nigerian-born Ghanaian-based medical expert has received and responded to several good wishes on his special day, notably from the Time To Think Foundation.

On behalf of the Foundation, Akosah Kofi Richard, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said, "The foundation wishes her a happy birthday, and wishes her well in life. We do appreciate her good contributions to the foundation. She is a Nigerian but married to a Ghanaian. "

Mr. Akorsah further described her as "a woman with leadership skills, with intelligent ideas and realistic goals ready for action. Bold, brave, and beautiful with transformational leadership strategies to push goals to achievement.”

Speaking to Modernghana News, Mrs. Bolanle Kwarteng Williams, affectionately known as Lady B, appreciated the almighty God for her life and the lives of her family and loved ones.