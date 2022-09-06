Can anyone explain to me how Aisha Huang got the Ghana card? — Sam George

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram constituency (MP) has expressed disgust over the alleged possession of a Ghana Card by a Chinese illegal miner, Aisha Huang.

Aisha Huang was arrested and arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court last week after she allegedly sneaked into the country to continue her illegal mining activities.

The 2018 deportee, after being charged with illegal mining operations without a license, was remanded and slated to reappear before the law court on September 14.

Shockingly, Miss Aisha is in her possession a Ghana Card reportedly issued to her in 2020.

Reacting to this, the lawmaker in a social media post today, September 6, spotted by Modernghana News, wrote, “when we raise questions about the efficiency of the systems the government trumpets, we are called names and described as sceptics.”

He stressed, “can anyone explain how Aisha Huang, a person of interest to security, who had been deported through Immigration and certainly should have had her biometrics captured, manage to acquire a Ghana Card in February 2022?

"How did the process not identify her if the databases are interconnected as we have been told and made to believe? What verification protocols allowed for her to use a different name to acquire the Ghana Card?”

The MP further questioned the authenticity of the biometric registration process. “It is great to pursue digitalization but a shoddy approach to technology deployment is a bigger threat than not even having technology at all.”