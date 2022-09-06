Former Ledzokuku MCE Evelyn Twum-Gyamrah cited for failing to return items costing GHS71,000 to assembly

Former Municipal Chief Executive of Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly, Hon. Evelyn Naa Twum-Gyamrah

The former Municipal Chief Executive of Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly, Hon. Evelyn Naa Twum-Gyamrah has been cited by the Auditor General for retaining items belonging to the assembly since leaving office.

In the report by the Auditor General for the year ending December 2021, it has disclosed that Hon. Evelyn Naa Twum-Gyamrah left her post with household items amounting to GHS127,088.27.

Although she is said to have returned to the assembly some items totaling GHS54,607.61, the remaining GHS72,480.66 worth of items are yet to be returned.

“Contrary to Section 52 of the PFM Act, 2016 (Act 921), we noted that, out of household items amounting to GH¢127,088.27 procured by the Assembly for use by a former Chief Executive of Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly, Hon. Evelyn Naa Twum-Gyamrah, in her residence, only items costing GH¢54,607.61 were returned to the Assembly at the end of her tenure leaving unreturned items costing GH¢72,480.66,” part of the Auditor General’s report has said.

It further disclosed that during its audit, it uncovered that the management of Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly had invited the former Chief Executive on 30th November 2021 to a meeting and requested her to return the Assembly’s items.

However, Hon. Evelyn Naa Twum-Gyamrah was yet to return the items.

The Auditor General has directed management of Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly to go after the former MCE and ensure all the outstanding items are recovered from her.