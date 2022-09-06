NPP, NDC aren't faithful, even Jesus Christ among them can't save us — Akoto Ampaw

Lawyer Anthony Akoto Ampaw, a popular human rights and good governance advocate, and counsel for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 election petition case has expressed dissatisfaction with Ghana's two major political parties.

According to the lawyer, the de facto two-party system of governance, with only the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) managing affairs can never save the country.

Speaking at a protest by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to compel the Auditor General to enforce its power of surcharge and disallowance, he claimed that the membership of NDC and NPP are self-centered.

“We’ve allowed two parties to dominate our lives, politically, socially and economically and I don’t think that the dividends are anything to talk about. And the projector as I see it now is going downwards.

“People join the parties not because they believe in any ideas or anything of the sort, but because they see it as a route of making it in life,” he told the media.

He continues “and the manner in which the parties are financed, there is patronage within the parties such that it isn’t going to change much even if you brought Jesus Christ to run the parties as we have it now, he cannot be successful.”

The seasoned lawyer advises the citizens to avoid tribal and partisan differences and champiuon a common cause.

“Until our people begin to assert their rights in an organized fashion, not in unruly fashion … but organized and purposeful fashion, people must believe in themselves as agents of change and organize to make our parties accountable to us.

“As things are now, they are not. The two main parties are not accountable to the people of Ghana, I don’t think so,” he suggested.