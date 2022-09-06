Bono Region: 42 revenue collectors loot over GHS24,000 – Auditor General’s report reveals

Two assemblies in the Bono Region lost over GHS24,000 in unaccounted revenue collected by revenue officers.

This is according to the Auditor General’s report published on the website of the Ghana Audit Service for the year ending December 2021.

According to the Auditor General, the money was revenue collected by 42 revenue collectors from the Wenchi Municipal Assembly and the Jaman South Assembly.

“Regulation 46 of the PFM Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) enjoins, a Principal Spending Officer to ensure that non-tax revenue is efficiently collected and immediately lodged in gross within 24 hours in the designated account.

“Contrary to the above Regulation, we noted that 42 revenue collectors of two Assemblies did not account for revenue totalling GH¢24,263.00 during the period of audit,” part of the Auditor General’s report notes.

The Auditor General has directed that steps must be taken to recover the money from the officers.

“This has led to loss of funds to the Assemblies. We recommended that, the total amount is recovered from the officers without delay,” the Auditor General added in the Audit report.