NAPO trains 91 artisans at Manhyia South

06.09.2022 LISTEN

A graduation ceremony has been held for ninety-one artisans who underwent an eight week youth empowerment training at Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti region.

The graduands, who were selected from the six electoral areas from the constituency, were trained in Make-Up Artistry, Beauty Technology Artistry and Fashion Design Technology Artistry.

The graduands were also educated in bookkeeping, customer service care and how to register their own businesses.

The training forms part of a project rolled out by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to tackle unemployment among the youth.

The project dubbed, “Reducing Unemployment through Skills Training” was in partnership with the College of Beauty and Arts and Entrepreneurship (CBAE).

The graduands were presented with certificates during the ceremony which was held on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Ashanti New Town in Kumasi.

The graduands who trained on Fashion Design Technology were given industrial sewing machines, cutting machines, knitting machines and industrial pressing iron.

Beauty Technology graduands were presented with washing basins, hand-dryer, steamers, sterilizers and tonging machine while make-up graduands got beautician accessories as startup equipment.

Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is also the Minister of Energy, financed the project, including the startup equipment.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh in his speech said his office to continue roll out more youth empowerment programs aimed at easing unemployment among the youth in the area.

He said this forms part of President Nana Akufo-Addo's vision to make Technical, Vocational and Education Training (TVET) the bedrock of the country’s socio-economic development.

The former Education Minister noted that it is based on that vision that motivated him to roll out entrepreneurship training skills to improve the lives of his constituents.

“As your MP, I will do everything in my capacity to see your lives improvements. This training and knowledge you have acquired will afford you the chance to employ yourselves and others,” he said.

NAPO, as he is also known in political circles, charged the graduands to be ambassadors of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for the training and knowledge acquired.

NAPO also hinted at planning special training for footwear making and barbering for the constituents to improve their lives.

The Mayor of Kumasi, Hon Sam Pyne, in expressing his gratitude to NAPO for his commitment to proving the lives of constituents, advised the graduands to make good use of the skills they have acquired.

The chief of Kokoso, Nana Kwaku Duah, Commissioner of TVET, Dr Fred Kyei and NPP Ashanti Regional and Manhyia South constituency executives graced the occasion.