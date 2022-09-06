Dormaa East: Nseseresu community commissions ultra-modern toilet facility, cut sod for other projects

The chiefs and people of Nseseresu in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region on Friday August 19, 2022, commissioned an ultra-modern 20-seater water closet worth GHS 260,000.

They also commissioned a 45,000 cubic meter earth dam they benefited from the District Assembly and cut sod for the construction of a clinic, a Palace and a durbar ground.

The toilet facility which is beautifully tiled all within has separate baths and a mechanized borehole which supplies water to the facility and to the town. It would help stop open defecation and ensure proper sanitation across the town.

This achievement was as a result of savings accrued from the Nseseresu stool lands, donations and community support by the able leadership of Nseseresuhene Nana Asamoah Kum-Otwie.

The earth dam, which is a Ghana Productive Safety Net Project by the Ghana government and funded by the World Bank would for the time serve as irrigation purposes and source of water for other daily activities. It will in the near future, serve as a tourist site with its canopy walk passage, bamboo seats, coconut plantation and fish farming activities, alongside its speed boat for a tour.

However, the other projects which are now starting would progress steadily within months, with the durbar grounds scheduled to complete in just four months.

The Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs Osagyefo Oseadeyo Dr. Agyeman Badu II who did the commissioning and sod cutting of the projects seized the opportunity to call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to take firm and practicable steps to control the excessive importation of goods into the country in order to control the Cedi depreciation.

Osagyefo said, the excessive dependence on foreign goods is not only depreciating the Ghana cedi against all foreign currencies but also collapsing Ghanaian local small and big industries which are major components of economic growth. It also makes Ghanaians lazy, reactive and irresponsible.

He therefore reiterated that government’s ability to formulate strict policies to control importation will go a long way to restoring the sinking economy and shore up the devalued cedi.

He also called on nananom of Dormaa Traditional Area to search around their communities and cease any equipment used in galamsey in their areas and allow for a more promising stakeholder and government negotiations towards legal mining for the development and wellbeing of Dormaa and its people.

Osagyefo Dr. Agyeman Badu II commended Nseseresuhene Nana Asamoah Kum-Otwie and his people for the work done and pledged additional 150bags of cement and ten thousand Ghana cedis cash (GHS10,000) towards the remaining projects aside previous donations. He also expressed willingness to continuously support them in all the projects and other future plans.

The Nseseresuhene, Nana Asamoah Kum-Otwie who commended Osagyefo for his unique and dynamic leadership examples thanked him for his donations towards the building of the toilet, his clean-up exercise extended to his town and the numerous contributions made toward the Nseseresu projects. He was also very appreciative to the Dormaa East District Assembly when he added that the rise in population growth and modernity as well as the search for better living standards spark his motivation to support the provision of social amenities.

The Bono Regional Minister Madam Justina Owusu Banahene who was part of the event briefly, advised the youth to avoid rushing or outwitting the system to make it in life but work hard. She pledged 10 streetlight bulbs and an amount to be decided later by the region and the district in support of the projects.

The District Chief Executive of Dormaa East, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, applauded the chief and people of Nseseresu for their role in the development process. He said government supports and appreciates such community and self-help-initiated projects done in Nseseresu and other parts of the district. He also commended Osagyefo Dr. Agyeman Badu II for his immense contribution towards over 30 projects underway in various communities in the Dormaa East District. The DCE mentioned that aside monies Osagyefo has given as loans to market women to expand their businesses, one thousand (1000) bags of cement and eight thousand Ghana cedis (GHS8000) in such projects. He promised the district assembly would foot the cost of the roofing sheets of the toilet facility.