Upon the millions invested into digitisation Aisha Huang still managed to sneak into Ghana – Adam Bonaa expresses shock

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has raised concern about how deported Chinese national Aisha Huang managed to sneak back into the country.

The galamsey queen was deported four years ago after she was arrested for engaging in similar offence. She is shockingly back in Ghana and has been re-arrested in the Ashanti Region.

She is reported to have sneaked into the country with a Togo Visa.

Sharing his thoughts on the return of Aisha Huang, Security analyst Adam Bonaa has said it is baffling all the millions of investments made into digitisation could not detect and raised alarm when she was returning to the country.

“All the digitization couldn’t trace Aisha Huang irrespective of the millions of cedis the government has invested in the digitisation agenda,” the security analyst told 3FM in an interview.

According to Dr. Bonaa, the Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service must be questioned on how the deported Chinese woman managed to escape checks to return to Ghana.

In his view, the Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service must be relieved of his post immediately.

“I think if it is a human failure then somebody must be held responsible and for me the Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service must be questioned. I was thinking that by this morning the Controller of Immigration might have tendered his resignation or gotten fired, and the chain of command from Aflao Border to wherever she found herself when she was arrested must probably be interdicted," Dr. Bonaa said.

Meanwhile, Aisha Huang has been remanded into Police custody with two others after she was arraigned before an Accra High Court on Monday.