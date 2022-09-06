Mahama congratulates, extends best wishes to elected Kenya President William Ruto

New Kenya President, Dr. William Samoei Ruto

Former Ghana President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has sent his congratulatory message to the President-elect of Kenya, Dr. William Samoei Ruto.

Dr. Ruto was elected president of Kenya last month at the end of voting. The results of the elections was contested in the Supreme Court, but the court upheld the results after a three-day hearing.

In a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, September 6, Mr. Mahama extended best wishes to Dr. William Samoei Ruto.

“Congratulations Dr. William Samoei Ruto on your election as President of Kenya.

“As bearer of the trust of the Kenyan people, as affirmed in a clear, transparent manner by the Supreme Court, this is the time to unite the good people of Kenya for continued growth and prosperity,” former President John Dramani Mahama notes in his post.

He added, “I have every confidence that you will deliver on your mandate to the people.

“Wishing you a successful and impactful tenure as President of Kenya.”