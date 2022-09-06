Terrorism: If Aisha Huang could sneak into back to Ghana then we're in big trouble – Ablakwa

06.09.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says it is worrying that Ghana’s security could not detect deported Aisha Huang when she was returning to the country.

According to him, the return of the deported illegal mining kingpin exposes the claims by the government that national security is well-equipped with modern sophisticated systems to combat terrorism.

In his view, it is now clear that the county is in big trouble in terms of security.

Aisha Huang, age 45, was deported from Ghana in 2018 for her engagement in a similar crime. She is shockingly back in Ghana and has been arrested in the Ashanti Region.

She is reported to have sneaked into the country with a Togo Visa. She was arraigned before an Accra High Court on Monday with two other accomplices for trading in minerals without a license. She has been remanded into Police custody.

Below is the full post by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on his Facebook:

Aisha Huang has in a spectacular fashion exposed all the grand claims by government officials and national security operatives that they are ready with well-equipped and modern sophisticated systems to combat terrorism.

If one notorious Chinese galamsey queen can so dribble an entire security apparatus like hot knife through butter, then we are all in very big trouble. I also wonder what exactly is happening to the billions of Ghana Cedis Parliament has approved over the years for an enhanced security climate.

Government or preferably Parliament must immediately establish a full-scale independent enquiry into the entire chain of events:

1) Was Aisha Huang truly deported?

2) If she was deported, what were the terms — what deal did our government make with their Chinese counterparts?

3) Why wasn’t her biometric features shared with the intelligence community in the subregion to prevent her from using neighbouring countries as a launch pad and an entry point?

4) Who are her collaborators in “high places” as she couldn’t have pulled this off alone?

5) Why is our government not protesting to the Chinese authorities for seemingly facilitating the atrocities of their national?

6) Who were the immigration officials on duty the day she allegedly re-entered Ghana?

7) Why should those in charge of national security keep their jobs after this?