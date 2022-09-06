GWCL fails to bill 17.8k metered customers; bills 24.7k others using estimates – A-G’s report reveals

Out of 106,367 metered customers in Accra East and Accra West regions, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) billed 24,764 by estimates, without reading their meters, the Auditor-General’s 2021 report has revealed.

Also, 17,836 customers classified as “active” and metered were not billed at all, the report unearthed.

Accra East Region

Section 6.2(c) of the GWCL revenue manual provides that unmetered customers can be billed based on estimates.

According to the GWCL revenue manual, a customer can be billed using estimates when the customer is unmetered.

The revenue manual also provides the procedures for billing unmetered customers including carrying out assessments at the customer’s premises for the purposes of determining his/her consumption for billing through sample metering for three to six months to arrive at a reasonable average and assessing the facilities in the household and the household size.

However, the audit team said: “We noted that a high percentage of metered customers were billed on estimates. We could not, however, sight any documentation or justification to substantiate the basis for billing customers on estimates because same is not attached to the customers' records”.

It said out of a total of 98,367 metered GWCL customers in the Accra East Region, 23,408 were billed on estimates.

The report said: “Failure to read meters of active customers by the customer care assistants contributed to the increasing use of estimates to bill customers and could lead to revenue losses due to failure to bill customers on actual consumption of the product”.

“We recommended that management should take steps to bill all metered clients with actual consumption and ensure that adequate documentation of the reason for resorting to the use of estimates to bill customers are made available”.

GWCL’s response

The management of GWCL responded that customers are “billed on estimates when water meters installed in the premises are defective or when meter readers do not have access to the customer’s premises”.

The company explained that “based on the previous three months’ consumption, the system calculates the estimates”.

Read below relevant excerpts of the A-G’s findings concerning GWCL

Failure to bill active customers

Section 6.1 of the revenue manual of GWCL states that customers are to receive within two (2) weeks of the ensuing month of the meter reading, a bill showing volumes consumed, price charged, payments made and any other adjustments.

We noted that a high percentage of customers classified as active with working meters were not billed for water consumed at the end of the year.

The report said out of a total number of 99,518 active customers, GWCL did not bill 17,836, representing 17.92% of its customers.

The action impacted revenue generation which affected the cash flow and liquidity of GWCL.

We urged the Regional and District Commercial Managers to ensure that customer care assistants were properly supervised to read customers’ meters in order to bill them for their consumption. There should be a clear target with success criteria established for the meter readers as this is a critical activity in the revenue generation chain.

GWCL’s response

Management explained that customer care assistants are supervised by Regional and District Commercial Managers to read meters in order to bill customers. Additionally, GWCL’s e-billing system is a state-of-the art system that can remotely monitor activities of the meter reader.

The system has a GPS facility which monitors their walks/movement of Customer Care Assistants. Management has in place measures to genuinely bill all customers. Meter readers or customer care assistants visit the premises of all GWCL’s customers monthly to capture the consumptions of our customers.

Active customers are sometimes not billed due to:

• No flow of water to customer’s premises.

• Newly connected customers are not billed in the initial months of connection.

• If the active customers have not used the product of GWCL

• Some lines are also cut off by road contractors hence no flow of water to the premises

Accra West Region

Accra West Region Significant number of metered customers billed on estimates

Section 6.2(c) of the GWCL revenue manual provides that unmetered customers can be billed based on estimates. According to the GWCL revenue manual, a customer can be billed using an estimate where a customer is unmetered.

The revenue manual also provides for the procedures for billing unmetered customers including assessments of the customer’s premises for the purposes of determining his/her consumption for billing through sample metering for three to six months to arrive at a reasonable average and assessing the facilities in the household and the household size.

We noted that a high percentage of metered customers as indicated in the table below are billed on estimates. We could not, however, sight any documentation to substantiate the basis for billing customers on estimates because the same is not attached to the customers’ records.

Out of a total number of 8,000 metered customers, 1,356 were billed by estimates in the Accra West Region. This represents 17% of the metered customers in the region.

This could lead to revenue losses due to failure to bill customers on actual consumption of water.

We recommended that Management should take steps to bill all metered clients with actual consumption with immediate effect and also ensure that adequate documentation of the reason for resorting to the use of estimates to bill customers are made available.

Management responded that they all the time adhere to the revenue manual in their operations. Customers are billed on estimates when water meters installed in the premises are defective and when meter readers do not have access to the customer’s premises. Based on the previous three-month consumption, the system calculates the estimates.

Tema Region

Failure to enforce service level agreement with banks for transfer of bills collected

The GWCL service level agreement with banks requires that regions and districts maintain cash collection accounts upon which daily cash collections shall be paid into it. It also requires banks to sweep cash collections from the regions and districts' accounts to the Head Office revenue account on daily basis.

Contrary to the above agreements, we noted that the banks did not comply with the transfer of cash balances as captured by the service level agreement. We noted that an amount of GH¢2,143,069,21 was not transferred as covenanted per the agreement. We could not obtain any evidence of action taken by Management to ensure that the banks comply with the agreement.

Failure on the part of the district management to insist on compliance with the provisions of the service level agreements with the banks contributed to this lapse.

Failure of the banks to comply with this provision will defeat the objective of Management which is primarily to enable the management of GWCL to have visibility over it funds and ultimately ensure the judicious use of the company’s financial resources to meet its objectives as far as the company’s liquidity is concerned.

We recommended that the treasury department must closely monitor the bank accounts at the districts to ensure due compliance with the provisions of the service level agreement.

Management said letters had been written to the banks to comply with the provision of the agreement on daily sweeping of balances. Management currently ensures that daily sweeps by the bank into the head office revenue account is being adhered to. Management is constantly monitoring all the activities of the banks.

