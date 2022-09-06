Man in police grips for killing three persons at Jirapa

Anthony Yengdon, 20, is in the police grips for allegedly murdering three persons and injuring one at Tampaala, a suburb of Jirapa in the Jirapa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The deceased were his mother, Bozobo Yengdon, 60, his sister, Rebecca Yengdon, 22, and his wife, Cynthia Dabuo, 45.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Reynolds Manteaw, the Upper West Regional Police Crime Officer, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa, added that an eight-month-old baby who sustained injuries is currently on admission at the St. Joseph's Hospital at Jirapa.

He said the three women were confirmed dead at the same Hospital on arrival and the bodies had been deposited at the morgue awaiting post-mortem, while the suspect was in police custody to assist in investigations.

ACP Manteaw said one Kantuban Dabuo reported to the police at Jirapa at about 2200 hours on Sunday, August 28, that Anthony Yengdon hit the victims with a stick around 1900 hours the same day; “according to the lay man's view, killing them instantly.”

He said the report indicated that Yengdon had returned from a drinking spot that evening before engaging in the act.

He said Rebecca was carrying the eight-month-old baby at her back who also sustained injuries when she fell as a result of the hit.

“The suspect is a galamseyer and came home on break to while away time”, the Crime Officer said.

GNA