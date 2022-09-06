Galamsey queen Aisha Huang is being treated better than Odike; we see ourselves cheap – IMANI vice president

06.09.2022 LISTEN

The Vice President at IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Selorm Branttie believes popular galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang has been chosen over Akwasi Addai Odike, founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP).

According to him, the galamsey queen is being treated better than the Ghanaian who has been banished from Manhyia for raising the alarm that some chiefs are complicit in illegal mining in the country.

In his view, the treatment of Aisha Huang is an indication of how leaders in Ghana have sold the country cheaply to the world.

“Aisha Huang is being treated better than Odike. Take note of that. It's how cheap we see ourselves as a people and our resources for trinkets.

“It Happened when we sold our own people for mirrors and gin. It isn't a new problem,” Selorm Branttie posted on his Facebook page on Monday.

Aisha Huang, age 45, was deported from Ghana in 2018 for her engagement in a similar crime. She is shockingly back in Ghana and has been arrested in the Ashanti Region.

She is reported to have sneaked into the country with a Togo Visa. She was arraigned before an Accra High Court on Monday with two other accomplices for trading in minerals without a license. She has been remanded into Police custody.