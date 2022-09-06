Only prosecuting Aisha Huang will not be enough; we need a probe to know her collaborators – Inusah Fuseini

06.09.2022 LISTEN

Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Inusah Fuseini has indicated that it is important the authorities push to get to the bottom of how deported Chinese woman Aisha Huang managed to sneak back into the country.

According to him, only prosecuting the popular galamsey queen will not be enough.

He proposes that in-depth investigations should be conducted to find and deal with her collaborators.

“The laws of the country will have to be enforced, they will have to prosecute her and prove that she was engaged in small-scale mining without lawful authority. She was deported and she’s back in the country. We need to understand the circumstances under which she came to the country because a person deported is persona non grata, she’s not wanted in the country so how did she come into the country?

“It requires an in-depth investigation, we should not white-wash the presence of Aisha Huang in Ghana by simply prosecuting her. We need to investigate and find out who are her collaborators and co-conspirators,” Inusah Fuseini told Starr News in an interview.

Aisha Huang, age 45, was deported from Ghana in 2018 for her engagement in a similar crime. She is shockingly back in Ghana and has been arrested in the Ashanti Region.

She is reported to have sneaked into the country with a Togo Visa. She was arraigned before an Accra High Court on Monday with two other accomplices for trading in minerals without a license. She has been remanded into Police custody.