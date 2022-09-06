WASSCE: Pass and take advantage of government's many educational policies — Gifty Twum-Ampofo

Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET, Gifty Twum-Ampofo has expressed satisfaction at the conduct of this year's WASSCE currently ongoing across the country.

According to her, the examination centres she visited seem to have a serene environment with both students and teachers conducting themselves in a good manner as expected of them per the rules laid down by WAEC.

The Deputy Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North constituency in the Eastern region assured candidates of a conducive environment during the examination period and advised them to take the exercise seriously.

She indicated that there are many opportunities initiated by Government for students at all levels of educational ladder and therefore challenged the candidates to take advantage of them to make their education a great priority.

Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo disclosed this as she visited some Examination centres in the Eastern region to inspect the conduct of the examination for final year students.

Mr. Atta Baah, Deputy Director at the Ministry of Education in his remarks warned candidates against any examination malpractices. He noted that anyone found culpable will have his/her entire results cancelled or may even face legal action.

He again implored parents to guide and help their children at this crucial moment to have peace of mind to learn and pass well to secure the future they deserve for them.

Meanwhile, Daniel Yeboah Nyenu, the Head Master of Asafo Senior High School in the Abuakwa South Municipality was satisfied with the conduct of the examination as the centre had not recorded any incident at the time of the visit.

He, however, indicated that the centre has one permanent absentee from Apedwa but could not explain what the reasons may be.

The Deputy Minister visited schools in Fanteakwa South District, Abuakwa North and Abuakwa South municipalities.