All the best as you begin to serve as Kenya’s President — Bawumia congratulates Williams Ruto after court ruling

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has extended a congratulatory message to Kenya’s President-elect, H.E. Williams Ruto.

He wished him the best of luck as he begins his new journey as the successor of his former boss and outgoing President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Vice President in a tweet today, September 5, spotted by Modernghana News, wrote “I congratulate Vice President of the Republic of Kenya, Williams Ruto, on being affirmed by the Supreme Court of Kenya as the President-elect of the country."

His tweet adds “all the best as you take over the baton to serve your beloved Kenya. May God continue to guide your steps.”

After barely a month of election petition between the defeated Raila Odinga and the electoral commission, Kenya’s Supreme Court has upheld the election results.

The unanimous verdict was delivered on Monday by Martha Koome, the chair of the seven-member court.

In the Commissioner’s declaration, she said, “We declare the election of the president-elect to be valid.”

