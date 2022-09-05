UW/R: Police arrest three suspects in connection with murder of Fulani herdsman

The Upper West Regional Police Command has made a breakthrough in the investigations of the murder of a Fulani herdsman.

As a result, three suspects have been arrested as the security service inches closer to uncovering more details.

The arrested suspects are John Dakurah, Numbuzie Chawinaa and Tankpare Sylvester.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased took his cattle to the Kuntaali bush for grazing in the morning of 1st July 2022, but only the cattle returned home later that day without him. The lifeless body of the deceased was later found lying in between Chari and Kuntaali villages,” a statement issued by the Upper West Regional Police Command said.

Currently, the three suspects are in police custody where they are being questioned on the murder of the Fulani herdsman identified as Demo Jeti.

The police are keen on gathering enough evidence this week before arraigning the three suspects in court.

Meanwhile, the deceased has been buried by his family after an autopsy by the Wa Regional Hospital.