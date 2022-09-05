ECOWAS Resident rep visits Ashanti Regional Minister

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Resident Representative to Ghana, Ambassador Baba Gana WAKIL, this morning, Monday, September 5, 2022 paid a courtesy call on the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah at his office.

The call was to afford the two leaders the opportunity to discuss several roles and policies of the ECOWAS and further share ideas on how these policies could lead to the total transformation and development of the sub-region.

They also discussed issues on improving regional integration and how best the sub-region can make progress.

In a brief discussion with the Regional Minister, Ambassador Baba Gana WAKIL noted that in spite of the critical role it had played in the acceleration of its member-states, ECOWAS is losing its relevance in the sight of the citizenry.

He explained that ECOWAS is not all about regional leaders meeting frequently to resolve political crises in the Sub-Region but is actually about the promotion of people-to-people contact in the economic as well as social space.

Ambassador Baba Gana WAKIL insisted that ECOWAS remain highly committed to the ultimate goal of the founding fathers which is centered on the creation of a borderless, peaceful and prosperous region where all citizens could aspire to achieve their full potential.

The Regional Minister, on his part, noted that the Regional bloc has not been seen as potent because the ECOWAS Parliament only assumes an advisory role instead of being equipped to bite.