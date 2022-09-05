60 PWDs receive support at Sunyani West

The Sunyani West Municipal Assembly has presented working tools and equipment worth GH₵76,200.00 to 60 Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Municipality to help empower them economically to earn a living.

The items included Deep Freezers, Wheel Barrows, Shovel, Pick Axe, Head pans, Tiler Machines, Fufu pounding Machines, Stand Dryer and Spraying Machine, among others.

Some of the beneficiaries also received cash to invest in their petty trading businesses, pay medical bills and school fees.

The presentation was funded from three percent of the Assembly’s share of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) allocated to the PWDs to support them start their businesses in a bid to reduce poverty among them.

Speaking during the event, the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum noted that the government and the Assembly had not rejected them and urged them not to let their conditions discourage them from achieving their dreams.

He assured them of government continuing support to improve their living conditions, explaining that the Assembly was putting in measures to ensure all registered PWDs in the Municipality received support.

He cautions the public against victimizing people with disabilities since disabilities are not infectious diseases. According to him, disability persons are humans and almost everyone can temporarily or permanently experience disability at some point in life.

The Municipal Social Welfare and Community Development Officer, Madam Matilda Asante urged the beneficiaries to take proper care of the items and use it for their intended purposes to better their livelihood.

She said her outfit would embark on monitoring exercises to monitor their activities and urged all PWDs in the Municipality to register with their Association to also get the needed assistance.

Mr. Isaac Owusu Ansah, Chairman of the Persons with Disabilities Association in the Municipality, admonished PWDs in the area not to isolate themselves from society due to their conditions but should be involved in activities in society.

He commended government for its continued support of PWDs and urged the beneficiaries to be useful to society and desist from begging in the streets.