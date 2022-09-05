PHOTOS: Citizens’ Coalition stage demo in Accra to mount pressure on Auditor General to exercise power of surcharge

The Coalition for Democratic and Accountable Governance (Citizens' Coalition) on Monday, September 5, 2022, petitioned the Auditor-General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, to surcharge all persons and institutions implicated in the Auditor-General's Report on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for 2019, 2020, and 2021.

In a petition submitted to the Auditor-General after hours of picketing at the enclave of the Ministries in Accra today, the Citizens' Coalition noted that despite the constitution mandating the Auditor-General to disallow and surcharge and the subsequent affirmation of such powers by the Supreme Court, he is yet to exercise these powers since taking office. The Coalition believes this failure emboldens public officials to continue causing financial loss to the State.

According to the Coalition, in 2018, the Auditor-General's office recovered GHC 66 million back to government coffers through surcharges; therefore, Mr. Akuamoah Asiedu must exercise his obligation under Article 187(7)(b) of the Constitution and Section 17 of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584) to save the country from the perennial loss of limited financial resources through corruption and ill-advised public expenditure.

The Coalition enclosed in the petition a detailed list of the implicated individuals and institutions to support Mr. Akuamoah Asiedu to act — failure of which the Coalition would explore all legal options available to ensure it is done.

Monday's picketing is the first public action undertaken by the Citizens Coalition since its launch on July 4, 2022. It announced its resolve, as citizens, to insist on firm adherence to the tenets of transparency, accountability and responsiveness from those to whom public power and national resources have been entrusted.

The demand for the Auditor-General to exercise his powers under the constitution to issue surcharges and disallowances against persons cited for various financial irregularities in 2019, 2020, and 2021 Auditor-General's reports form part of the Coalition's list of immediate demands and actions on accountable governance needed to be taken by some key State agencies and institutions.