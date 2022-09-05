Citizens' Coalition petitions Auditor-General; demands surcharge, disallowance to curb financial irregularities

Citizens’ Coalition has mounted pressure on the Auditor General to take necessary steps to recover the billions of cedis lost to financial irregularities cited in its 2021 report.

In the Auditor General’s Report published on the website of the Ghana Audit Service for the year ending December 2021, it has reported that the state lost over GHS17 billion due to financial irregularities.

Although the Auditor General in his report has directed heads of the various institutions to take action to recover the lost money, it has failed to exercise its power to surcharge and disallow persons and institutions cited for financial malfeasance to recover every lost money to the state.

Today, the Coalition for Democratic and Accountable Governance (Citizens' Coalition) has embarked on a demonstration in Accra from the Efua Sutherland Park to the Independence Square over the Auditor General’s failure to exercise its power.

At the Independence Square, the leadership of Citizens’ Coalition presented a petition to compel the Auditor-General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, to surcharge all persons and institutions implicated in the Auditor-General's Report on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for 2019, 2020, and 2021.

In the petition after hours of picketing within the enclave of the Ministries in Accra on Monday, the Citizens' Coalition noted that despite the constitution empowering the Auditor-General to disallow and surcharge and the subsequent affirmation of such powers by the Supreme Court, he is yet to exercise these powers since taking office.

The Coalition believes the Auditor General's failure emboldens public officials to continue causing huge financial loss to the State.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the demonstration, leading member of the Citizens’ Coalition, Dr. Kojo Asante urged the citizenry to join the course of the coalition to ensure the state recovers all the stolen money.

“We are interested in implementing the law. We want to make sure that he implements the law and ensure persons implicated in the 2021 report are surcharged and held accountable:

“We want every citizen to take this issue of accountability very seriously,” Dr. Kojo Asante told journalists.

He said if the country is able to account for every cedi lost to financial irregularities, the country will not be faced with the issue of economic challenges.

“If we are able to retrieve this money our economy becomes stable. We won’t have to go around looking tomorrow money. It’s not only surcharge

“We have also raised concern about asset declaration. If we take these serious, we won’t be in the current state of hardships,” Dr. Kojo Asante indicated.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the Auditor General, Mr. Lawrence Ayagiba who is Deputy Auditor General commended the Citizens’ Coalition for taking an interest in the billions lost to financial irregularities.

He assured the coalition that the Auditor General and the Audit Service will ensure that all the concerns raised will be addressed.

“We want to assure you that we agree with all that you are doing. We have a common goal we need to fight. That is to recover every cedi. On behalf to every Ghanaian we want to say thank you. And we want to assure you that all the concerns you have raised will be addressed,” Mr. Lawrence Ayagiba indicated.

On Friday, September 9, a meeting has been scheduled between the leadership of Citizens’ Coalition and the Auditor General together with his management.