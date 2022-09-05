Accra Technical University has no legal title to Kinbu Campus

The Accra Technical University (ATU) has no legal title to its Kinbu Campus and Cantonment lands acquired in 1960, according to Auditor-General's 2021 report submitted to Parliament.

The report urged management of the University to ensure that legal titles to those lands were secured as early as possible by liaising with the appropriate State agencies.

The report further stated that 22 programmes run by the ATU had their accreditation certificates expired for the period ranging from March 2019 to December 2021.

It said nine out of the 10 Technical Universities in the country had engaged in financial impropriety leading to a GH¢34,876,924 financial loss to the State.

The Accra Technical University, it stated, recorded no financial irregularity in the year 2021.

The report identified Koforidua Technical University as the biggest culprit recording GH¢21,142,821 financial loss to the State through irregularities.

This was followed by the Ho Technical University, which recorded GH¢4,472,995 infractions and the Bolgatanga Technical University with GH¢3,529,793, loss to the State.

The Kumasi Technical University recorded GH¢2,513,076 loss to the State through infractions, followed by the Cape Coast Technical University, GH¢2,144,029 and Takoradi Technical University, GH¢583,123.

The rest are Wa Technical University, GH¢371,842, Tamale Technical University, GH¢69,617 and Sunyani Technical University, GH¢49,560.

According to the report, the financial improprieties comprised GH¢20,909,101 contracts, and GH¢7,792,954 outstanding loans and recoverable charges.

The rest are payroll irregularities of GH¢3,396,381, procurement of GH¢2,066,600 and cash of GH¢711,888.

GNA