The system is working, so leave Akufo-Addo alone — Paul Adom Otchere

The host of the popular 'Good Evening Ghana' show, which airs on Accra-based Metro TV has asked critics of the Akufo-Addo government should stay away.

He said the economic crisis in Ghana is a global phenomenon that can't be a yardstick for measuring this government's performance.

According to him, how well a government manages the crisis is the most important thing to be looked at.

Citing his reasons the Akufo-Addo’s government cannot be blamed for the current hardship, Mr. Adom Otchere revealed that even in Cedi’s worst performance, the government has been able to grant a 15% COLA for government workers.

“We can’t stop the crisis from coming. How we judge you is how you manage the crisis. That is very important. We have major issues.

“The cedi is worst performing currency after that of Sri Lanka. In that process, the government has paid COLA. The government is feeding students. The schools are still being fed and government is paying the school fees of students. All of these government payments are going on in a period of such severe economic crisis,” he said.

He continues “we have to stop and think that the managers of the economy might be doing something right. In an unstable situation, the government has kept the light on and roads are being done. We are all suffering so it’s very easy to overlook this.”

He further noted, “NHIS has been expanded to cancer treatment for children. You have to give them credit. From 2013 to 2015, there was no crisis but now we have this huge crisis and our lights are still on. Nurses and doctors are being employed, and teachers are being paid.”

On top of these measures, the popular broadcaster added, “the system is working.”