Akufo-Addo inspects Elmina fishing harbour, 91 percent complete

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inspected ongoing construction works on the Elmina Fishing Harbour is about 91 per cent complete.

Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah told the President last Saturday at the project site that civil-related infrastructure works including buildings, pavement works, roads and stormwater constructions are ongoing and will be completed on schedule.

“The ongoing construction of the breakwaters, quay walls, and civil buildings, together with the dredging and reclamation works of the new port basin will guarantee the sustainable revitalization of Elmina and the long-term development of this strategic port,” he stated.

The Elmina Fishing Port Rehabilitation and Expansion is aimed at constructing adequate facilities, berthing space and creating deep marine access to ensure the durability of the Elmina harbour.

Furthermore, the project will strengthen Elmina’s position in the fishing and salt industries and place the city at the heart of the cultural ambitions of the Akufo-Addo Government, making Elmina one of the most dynamic coastal cities in Ghana.

In all, the project will, first, see to the upgrading of existing facilities such as the administration building, the slipways, the workshop and the maintenance of the existing Port.

Secondly, the project will also include the construction of a new fishing harbour, with the main breakwater and a quay wall to enable larger fishing vessels to safely moor and offload, a dedicated access road to the Port, and a warehouse for storage.

Other new works include the construction of a shed for the fish market, a shed for fishing net mending, two Cold Stores/ Ice factories, a new slipway for bigger vessels with a boat refurbishment area, and a day-care centre.

The Project will also provide beach and coastal protection works, as well as restoration of the area in front of the Elmina Castle, to enhance tourism.