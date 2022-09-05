Let the development of UDS be your outmost priority — Chief Nurudeen to new UDS Vice Chancellor

Dagbon Students Association (DASA) Chief of the Tamale Technical University, Naa Ibrahim Nurudeen has admonished the new Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies to make the development of the institution his topmost priority.

According to him, his palace wants to witness significant development and positive change at the University that will have an economic impact on the students.

Chief Nurudeen mentioned that agriculture, entrepreneurship and skills work is key to the growth of the youth, hence the University ought to find a way to empower the students for them to be meaningful to their respective society after school.

He further appealed to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Seidu Al-Hassan to unite the frontiers of the University especially those who competed for his position.

“Am appealing to the staff of the University, board of directors, and opinion leaders to give the Vice Chancellor the needed assistance, when he goes wrong correct him, as human we're bound to make mistakes, the interest of the University and the students body should supreme then personnel interest,” Cheif Nurudeen appealed.

He urged the new Vice Chancellor not to hesitate to seek support from his palace when the need arise.

About Professor Seidu Al-Hassan

Professor Seidu Al-hassan, by this appointment, becomes the fifth person to occupy the position as substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies. He's a Professor of Agricultural Economics. He is also an Educationist.

Prior to his appointment as Vice-Chancellor, he was a Head of the Department of Food Security and Climate Change and Director of the Institute for Continuing Education and Interdisciplinary Research (ICEIR) of the University for Development Studies for the period August 2010-November, 2015. He was also the immediate past Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies for the period 2015- 2019.

He studied Economics (1989-1993) at the University of Cape Coast and took a Masters Degree in Economics at the University of Ghana, Legon (1994-1996) and obtained a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Agricultural Economics (2004) at the University of Ghana.

Professor Al-hassan's area of specialisation is Resource Use Efficiency, Food Security, Sustainable Agriculture and Livelihood and Environment and Climate Change.

He was appointed Commissioner on the National Development Planning Commission (2015-2017) and represented UDS on the Stakeholder Coordinating Committee of the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA). He is currently the Chairman of Northern Region Sports Committee (2021).

Professor Seidu Al-hassan's relationship with UDS began in 1996 as a Senior Research Assistant in the Department of Economics and Entrepreneurship Development. In 1997, he was appointed a Lecturer in the same Department and later became a Senior Lecturer, Associate Professor and Professor in 2008, 2014 and 2018, respectively.

Professor Al-hassan has held other key positions during his over 20 years of experience in teaching. research, dissemination of research knowledge and mentorship at the University for Development Studies (UDS).

Professor Al-hassan's research work focuses on Development Economics with interest in Ghana's Shea Industry and its role in socio-economic development. He has presented seminars at Politics Department, Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley, Massachusetts, USA, sponsored by the Africana Studies Program and the McCulloch Center for Global Initiatives.

He has consulted for various civil society organisations (CS0s), Governmental Agencies and International Agencies on a number of Agricultural Food Systems, Sustainable Development and Environmental subjects.

Professor Seidu Al-hassan has experience in the design of civic education and capacity building programmes in leadership, democracy, empowerment, gender, data management, conflict management, environmental protection, sexual reproductive health, social accountability and microfinance.