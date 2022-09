05.09.2022 LISTEN

Two suspects allegedly responsible for recent killings in Yendi are in the custody of the police in the Northern Region.

Two persons within two weeks were killed by some unknown persons and their motorbikes taken away.

The suspects were arrested at Gushegu in an attempt to sell one of the motorbikes.

They are to be sent to the circuit court in Tamale this morning.

Police say investigations are still ongoing.

—citinewsroom