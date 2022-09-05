ModernGhana logo
Government to extend electricity, water to Saglemi Housing project at Prampram — Asenso-Boakye

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || Contributor
The Minister for Works and Housing (MoWH), Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has said the government is mobilising funds to extend electricity and water to the Saglemi Affordable housing project at Prampram in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

He said the 1500 units albeit the wrangling, were important to the government and would be put to use once the funding challenges were resolved.

The minister made these remarks when he met the National Tenants’ Union of Ghana (NATUG) on Wednesday in Accra to discuss issues of interest in the housing sector.

The minister said some of the units are not fully completed and there is also the issue of social amenities, saying the government needed funds to extend electricity and water to the site.

On the digitalisation of the Rent Control Department, the minister disclosed that a joint technical team from the MoWH and the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation (MoCD) had visited all the regional Rent Control Offices to conduct feasibility studies pending the project.

