05.09.2022

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East in the Oti Region, Francis Kofi Okesu, has been found dead.

He died in a hotel in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region.

The cause of the death of the MCE who doubled as the Dean of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Oti Region is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, police have commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to his death.