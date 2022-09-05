Auditor General cites Korle-Bu, LEKMA Hospital for charging patients unapproved fees

The Auditor General has ordered heads of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and LEKMA Hospital to immediately see to it that all unapproved charges are stopped.

In the Auditor General’s Report for the year ending December 2021, it has disclosed that its audit of the two hospitals revealed that patients are charged fees that are unapproved by parliament.

“We noted that two Hospitals in the Greater Accra Region charged patients, maintenance and intramural fees and other service fees amounting to GH¢35,440,924.20 for the period January 2019 to December 2020 without the approval of Parliament,” this is contained in the Auditor General’s report.

Meanwhile, Regulation 48 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) provides that, a Principal Spending officer responsible for collecting various types of fees and charges shall review annually the administrative efficiency of collection, the accuracy of past estimates, and the relevance of rates, fees and charges to current economic conditions and submit a proposal through the Minister to Parliament for approval.

The Auditor General has ordered heads of the two hospitals to stop it immediately.

“We recommended that the Heads of the two Hospitals should seek retrospective approval from Parliament for the collection of the fees, failing which they should desist from such practices,” the Auditor General’s report notes.