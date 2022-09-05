Ridge Hospital, other health institutions pay unapproved allowances to the tune of GHS7.1m to staff

05.09.2022 LISTEN

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) and 11 other health institutions have been cited for paying allowances to the tune of GHS7,127,834.92 to staff and other consultants for performing the core responsibilities expected of them.

This payment which was without approval from the Ministry of Finance has been captured in the latest Auditor General’s Report for the year ending December 2021.

“We noted that allowances to the tune of GH¢7,127,834.92 which had not been approved by the Ministry of Finance, were paid to the Staff and Consultants of the underlisted Institutions for performing their core responsibility,” part of the Auditor General’s Report read.

In his recommendation, the Auditor General has ordered that the heads of the various health institutions cease all payments of unapproved allowances.

“We recommended that the Heads of the Institutions should cease forthwith, the payment of the allowances and obtain approval from the Ministry of Finance,” the Auditor General has directed.

Meanwhile, Section 96 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) indicates that, a person who is responsible for any improper payment of public funds or payment of money that is not duly verified in line with existing procedures commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment or a fine.