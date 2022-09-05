'This time the hand of Suarez won't save Uruguay, we waited for revenge to bring the World Cup trophy to Africa' — Akufo-Addo

Prez Akufo-Addo with the World Cup trophy

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The President believes Ghana, the first African country to be free of colonial rule, will also be the first to win this year's FIFA World Cup.

Nana Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to show massive support for the team as they prepare to compete with the world's football giants for the trophy during a two-day event in Ghana to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy to participating nations.

“I am of the firm conviction that Ghana will not only participate in the competition but will make the whole nation and by extension the African continent proud, with a great performance.

“We, who were the first to gain our freedom and independence from colonial rule, will be the first to bring the World Cup to Africa,” he said.

He adds “therefore, want to urge all Ghanaians, in conclusion, to throng the Accra Polo Court to view the trophy and to be part of history, before we finally bring the cup home on 18th December.

Making reference to the infamous handball incident by former Barcelona forward Luis Suarez which denied Ghana a place in the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the President stated. “we have also had to wait for twelve (12) years to get revenge against Uruguay, and we assure them that, this time, the hand of Suarez will not save them against the Black Stars of Ghana. They are going down!!.”

In 2006, Ghana, after being eliminated from the then Cup of African Nations (CAN), managed to qualify for the World Cup. Ghana was in group (E) with the Czech Republic, Italy, and the USA, making it one of the tough groups of the tournament.

Ghana, the only African country to manage to reach the round of 16 that year, was eliminated by Brazil after a 3-0 defeat.

History was again made at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where Ghana, once again, was the only African nation to have qualified for the quarter-finals was kicked out by Uruguay after penalty shootouts.

Ghana’s last appearance was in 2014, where the team was unfortunately kicked out in the group stages. In the upcoming tournament in Qatar, Ghana will make history.