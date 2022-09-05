Akufo-Addo drove all the way to Cape Coast to campaign for Eugene Arhin and the Fantes were fooling and cheering as usual — Kevin Taylor

Kevin Ekow Taylor, a Ghanaian-US-based broadcaster and the owner of Loud Silence Media has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo for praising his communications director Eugene Arhin during his working visit to the Central Region.

The President's convoy arrived at Awutu Senya West Constituency on Friday, September 2, to cut sod for the construction of a road as part of his two-day working visit to the Central Region.

He told the constituents how helpful their brother Eugene Arhin has been to his government and the development of the constituency.

“And for those of you from this area, the one thing that helps you a lot here at Awutu Senya West is the gentleman known as Eugene Arhin, who works with me as Director of Communications at the Presidency.

"He doesn’t allow me to rest. Everything he hears, he keeps championing the cause of Awutu Senya all the time… it is part of the reason that this road has reached where it is today," the President stated in Twi.

The President added that should Mr. Eugene Arhin succeed in the party's primaries, the constituents should vote massively for him.

In reaction, the vocal broadcaster in a tweet on Saturday, September 3, seen by Modernghana News said, “the jokes are getting out of hand by this vegetable. He wasted the tax payers money to travel all the way to Cape Coast to campaign for Eugene Ahin?

He also took on the Fantes tribe men in the region by saying “my Fante people too instead of a demo demanding for work done they did the usual by fooling and cheering.”