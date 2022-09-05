I have been on sex break for the past 2 years due to several broken heart — Dr. UN

Kwame Owusu Fordjour, best known for his infamous awards as Dr. UN has spoken out about his relationship and sex life.

He revealed that his last sexual encounter was two years ago after his relationship ended.

According to him, he isn't bothered or concerned about it since he is constantly engaging in his business.

Speaking on Accra-based Onua FM, monitored by Modernghana News, Dr. UN said he wants to avoid sex for a while because of the lesson he learned from his most recent broken heart.

“I have not had sex for some time due to the stress of my work. For almost two years I haven’t had sex, because I don’t have time. Since I had a broken heart, I have not had sex at all.

‘‘I have learnt some good lessons from my past relationship, I want to forget about that for a while before I begin another,” he stated.

He added, “I have had three major broken hearts. I helped a lady greatly which eventually affected my relationship with my immediate family. She later married someone in my presence.”

On how he survives at night he said, “I read a lot to handle my broken heart at night, I don’t sleep a lot.”