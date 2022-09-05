I used to chew 'wee', it sustained me to learn at night — Dr. UN

The Ghanaian self-acclaimed diplomat with a PhD from Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, United States of America, Kwame Owusu Fordjour, widely known as Dr. UN has opined about the importance of chewing marijuana (wee).

The controversial awards organizer revealed that some time ago, he used to chew the weed.

According to Dr. UN, in an interview with Captain Smart on the Accra-based Onua FM’s Maakye, chewing wee can help footballers play continuously for 90 minutes without getting tired.

He further stated that the energy from chewing the drug also enhanced his learning ability while studying at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

“Way back, it has been long. I use to chew it. It’s tasty, it gives you energy especially if you are a footballer. Those times at KNUST, we use it to sustain our energy in the night to learn.

“If you want to get 90 minutes performance, it is very good. You wouldn’t stop for the first half,” he replied a question as to whether he has smoked wee before.

He, however, adds “I didn’t do it for even a week. It keeps you awake at night.”

Dr. UN stressed “the leaf is very important, it helps. You can add it to your coffee without using sugar. Even the medical doctors are aware of it but using it too much is very dangerous to your health.”