Unregistered SIM cards to be blocked two days on rotational basis from today — NCA

Unregistered SIM cards will from today, Monday, September 5 receive some restrictions on services from their mobile network operators (MNO’s).

This was contained in a release from the National Communications Authority signed by the Acting Director-General of the NCA, Joe Anokye.

According to excerpts of the directive, unregistered SIMs and Stage 1 registered SIMs will have all outgoing calls re-routed to receive a message before their calls go through every day.

Also, outgoing calls and data services will be blocked for two days on rotational bases.

After September 30, all unregistered SIM cards will be blocked.

This will include MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo, Glo, Telesol, Surfline and Busy SIM card users.

Source: Classfmonline.com

