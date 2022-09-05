Anointed Technical Training Institute marks 2nd graduation ceremony

At its second congregation, the Anointed Technical Training Institute (ATTI) has graduated technically skilled students.

The school's second graduation, titled "TVET for youth employment and sustainable economy," was held at the main conference hall of the Assemblies of God Headquarters, Ring Road in Osu, Accra.

Over 100 international and local students who had been meticulously trained and gained the necessary hands-on technical expertise were joyfully awarded certificates in various fields of study.

In his welcome address, Mr. Emile Ofori, Director of Administration at ATTI, emphasized the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to the development of Ghanaian economic growth.

He further urged the graduands to make a significant impact on their respective societies, worthy enough to be called Alumni of the Institute.

“Your graduation today communicates to the world that you are competent and ready to face the world with your excellent technical qualities, armed by our top-industry and experienced trainers.

“As you graduate and start out in your career, we hope you will go out there and shine in every corner you find yourself, making ATTI and your families proud by delivering your services with integrity, professionalism, and maintaining the utmost standards at all times," he said.

He further told the students to "dream higher than the sky and deeper than the ocean. No matter where you are and what you do, never stop believing in yourself because the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams and go for it."

After getting the event started, Mr. Prince Yamoah, an industrial engineer and General Manager at Anointed Electricals, followed suit by declaring the graduation proceedings open, urging Ghanaians not to underestimate the power of technical education in resolving social and economic problems.

Also, Mr. Samuel Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Anointed Group of Companies, revealed that the institute was established primarily to address the problem of a lack of practical knowledge in the technology sector, particularly among the employees of their company.

On the sidelines of the event, the generator expert adds, "As an entrepreneur employing a lot of people, I realized most of them lack practical knowledge, which pushes us to spend time training them. The impact has been great, with evidence from my own gateman, who through this has become an expert and is now heading one of my branches.”

On his part, Mr. Kwadwo Anokye Dompreh, a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), who graced the ceremony as the guest speaker, congratulated the graduands and wished them farewell in their next endeavours.

He again told the graduands, "Let me remind you that graduation alone is not an end in itself; it is instead part of a larger journey of life. Wherever your future takes you, let it take you somewhere better than where you were formerly."

He continues, "When you remove the caps and gowns you are wearing today and take your tussled diploma, certificates, etc., home, remember this; wherever you have reached today is your insurance policy with the premium paid in full by your hard work for the last 3 to 4 minutes years. The value of the policy depends on how much effort you put into upgrading and adding value to yourselves and what you do as you move on in life, so please take full advantage of what it offers."

The fortunate students, some of whom had no secondary education and some with no technical background, but thanks to the able guidance by experienced industry players, also shared how their training for 10 months has equipped them and even gotten them jobs from the Anointed company.

Notably, Miss Rebecca Baah Yalley, a former traffic side hawker, now a technical expert, and additionally, the best-graduated female student, expressed profound gratitude for the training and support given to her by the able trainers and facilitators of the institution.

At the end of the ceremony, Mr. Sampson Kusitor clinched the overall best graduating student and the Institute’s valedictorian.

Rebecca Yalley was named best female student; Daniel Tekpo, best student in generators and plants; Avowlanu Kennedy, best in security systems; and Mr. Harrison Hamphery, also graduated as the best student in robotics and artificial intelligence.

The Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training has registered and accredited Anointed Technical Training Institute as a hands-on program (COTVET).

They emphasize competency-based training with an emphasis on applying engineering knowledge to problem-solving and system design. They do this by exposing trainees to rigorous workshop/laboratory practical experiences, as well as field exercises.

The institution is also committed to providing trainees with relevant and cutting-edge engineering technologies, allowing them to be competent and adaptable to changing trends in engineering designs and applications.