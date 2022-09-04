Economic Managers must practice the science of being disciplined in spending — Dalex Finance

“To be able to professionally navigate out of troubled waters of economic crisis, managers of the economy must employ the act and practice the science of being disciplined in expenditure which is the means to get the economic machinery on track.

“State actors are not economically disciplined, and so far as we continue on this route we won’t be able to turn things around,” Mr. Kenneth Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance has stated.

The Dalex Chief Executive stated at the 16th edition of the Monthly Stakeholders Engagement and Workers’ appreciation day seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency's Tema Regional Office, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The GNA Tema event also aimed at providing a platform for both state and non-state organizations to address national issues to enhance development as well as serve as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general, growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Speaking on the topic: “Navigating through the current economic crisis with or without the International Monitory Fund,” Mr. Thompson said “looking through the economic crystal ball the state is in deep crisis because we are living beyond our means.

Mr. Thompson stated: “Managers of the state are holding yam in one hand and cutlass in the other hand and yet turn round to ask the people whether they should cut the yam or not, they know what to do to turn the economy around, but still going round the problem”.

He maintained that the pain of discipline is success and for that matter, with discipline the government can be able to match against the grueling high cost of living, manifesting in soaring price jumps, the fall of the cedi, and low economic activities.

"IMF is a circus that attracts attention but doesn't deliver anything, but with discipline and dedication we can build our own country without relying on foreign aid," Mr. Thompson stated.

Mr. Thompson explained that in order to navigate especially out of troubled waters, the pilot must assume full responsibilities including planning the journey, advising the ship's captain or aircraft commander of estimated timing to destinations while en route, and ensuring hazards are avoided

Other speakers included: Dr. Amma Benin, Head of Paediatric Department, International Maritime Hospital (IMAH) who spoke on the topic: “Addressing the health needs of children, adolescents, and women, a sure way to build a healthy society” and Dr. Joseph Swanzy, a General Medical Practitioner at IMAH, who spoke on “adolescent health issues and how to address it”.

The rest are: Mr. Richard A. Quayson, Deputy Commissioner, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) who spoke on the topic: “Public Service Integrity in the fight against corruption”.