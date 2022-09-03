Public service integrity is essential for building strong institutions – CHRAJ

Public service integrity is essential for building strong institutions, Mr. Richard A. Quayson, Deputy Commissioner Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has stated.

Speaking on the topic: “Public Service Integrity in the fight against corruption,” at the 16th edition of the Monthly Stakeholders Engagement and Workers’ appreciation day seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency's Tema Regional Office said public integrity imposes responsibility on public officials to use of the powers and resources of the state entrusted under their care effectively, honestly, and for public purposes.

He noted that public service integrity is essential for building strong institutions and assures citizens that the government is working in their interest, not just for the select few.

“Integrity is not just a moral issue, it is also about making economies more productive, public sectors more efficient, societies and economies more inclusive,” Mr. Quayson stated at the event which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

Mr. Quayson said public sector integrity has been introduced to help curb the issue of corruption, “helping public sector workers not to be corrupt, making it difficult to be corrupt, and then deterring them from it”.

The GNA Tema event also aimed at providing a platform for both state and non-state organizations to address national issues to enhance development as well as serve as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general, growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Mr. Quayson, therefore, charge Ghanaians to prioritize the fight against corruption, stressing fighting corruption needs a certain level of decency and intentional moral practices with a joint force by all.

“God did not give to us other states, rather He gave this country called Ghana, therefore, we must build this nation for ourselves to its highest core, corruption is an act against the state and the interest of generations yet unborn,” the CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner stated.

Mr. Quayson explained that it is important for people to understand that corruption is unacceptable in our society hence educating one another through capacity-building and enhancement systems to change our societies.

He said building human capacity is the basic thing to do in avoidance of corruption and building a sense of public integrity in public sector workers.

He then admonished stakeholders, the media, institutions, organizations, and individuals in the public offices to help report persons who engage in corrupt activities.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager called for greater collaboration between the anti-corruption institutions and the media to ensure that corrupt officials are exposed.

Other speakers include Mr. Kenneth Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Delax Finance, who spoke on “navigating through the current economic crisis with or without the International Monitory Fund”; and Dr. Amma Benin, Head of Paediatric Department, International Maritime Hospital (IMAH), who spoke on “addressing the health needs of children, adolescents and women, a sure way to build a healthy society”.

Dr. Joseph Swanzy, a Medical Practitioner at IMAH, also spoke on “adolescent health issues and how to address it”.

Source: CDA Consult