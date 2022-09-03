'The GH¢254,203 was used to acquire lab equipment for Noguchi' — Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund explains 'missing' cash

03.09.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund (GCPSF) has responded to allegations made against it in the Auditor General’s report.

The Auditor General in its latest report for the year ending December 2021 on Public Boards, Corporations, and other Statutory Institutions noted that the Fund failed to account for some GH¢254,000 paid to it by the Covid-19 National Trust Fund.

In the report, the Auditor General raised concerns that the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund could possibly be trading public funds for personal gains.

Concerned about the picture the Auditor General has created with its report, the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund has issued a statement to set the records straight.

In the statement signed by Managing Trustee Mr. Senyo Hosi, it stresses that the report's reference to the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund under the audit of the National Covid-19 Trust Fund are inaccurate and misleading.

“We have taken note of the Auditor-General’s management report in reference to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund (NCTF). The report makes inaccurate and misleading references to the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund (GCPSF). As a transparent and open organisation whose activities are funded by the public, we are concerned by the misrepresentations made,” parts of the statement read.

It adds, “We are gravely concerned by the statement made in paragraph 30 of the Auditor-General’s management letter which suggests that the GCPSF could trade with public funds for personal gains. We are a not-for-profit organisation and do not engage in trading.”

The statement added that over GH¢254,000 which was reported missing was actually invested in the acquisition of laboratory equipment for the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund maintains that it is willing to refund the money if the National Covid-19 Trust Fund so insists.

The statement further emphasises that since its creation, the Fund has neither acted nor purported to engage in commercial activities for which the GCPSF, its trustees, officers, assigns or representatives shall or stand to benefit personally.

Find more from the copy of the GCPSF statement below:

For Immediate Release 1st September 2022

PRESS RELEASE AUDITOR-GENERAL’S REFERENCES TO THE COVID-19 PRIVATE SECTOR FUND UNDER THE AUDIT OF THE NATIONAL COVID-19 TRUST FUND

We have taken note of the Auditor-General’s management report in reference to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund (NCTF). The report makes inaccurate and misleading references to the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund (GCPSF). As a transparent and open organisation whose activities are funded by the public, we are concerned by the misrepresentations made and hereby address the issues as follows: