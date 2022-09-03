Poet: Felicia Dede

03.09.2022 LISTEN

At a point in your life you've probably asked the Why, How, When?

Or even dared to ask,

Does He truly exist?

If He does:

Why then is the world filled with hate

When His very existence is supposed to be love?

How do the wicked prosper when He said their end is death?

When will He fully truly reveal himself?

We're tired of the mysteries and the end that never comes

Does He really have a divine plan?

Cos if you ask me, the world is in chaos right now

And oh,

Lucifer.....

Is the devil real

Is he really evil

Cos I'm sure they said he was once a beautiful angel

Is the devil really a liar or the usual protagonist whose heroism will be revealed in the end?

And the famous eternal burning flame,

Is hell a man-made pun to steer man off the easy way,

Cos you and I know, its Easier without God

And the biggest question,

Who created God.

Now if the existence of a child is proof of his parents

And the existence of the Swiss watch is proof of a watch maker

What is the proof of your God's existence?

Some say its the bible

So maybe the bible is a story book,

And coincidentally its prophecies still come to pass

Maybe its the world's best literary work of art

And coincidentally has the keys to man's heart

Yes maybe it wasn't God inspired at all

Yet, it defines our very existence- your very existence

The only reasonable creation story-

If you want to be reasonable that is

I know I didn't evolve from a monkey

Or else a monkey should be turning human two seconds from now

And if the proof of a creator is in the existence of its creation,

Then the particles in the big bang theory surely had a creator

Or else your Supreme being is a particle

At least the scientist even agree that is must have been created by an unimaginable

power

They just cannot seem to grasp the power of our Lord

And if He exists, then He must be Supreme

Or else he'll need a creator

Then on and on the cycle goes

With no true source

You want proof that God exists,

the proof that science refuses to admit

The one the world resists?

They look at the stars in outer space

But its right here in this place,

In the intricate designs of our face

Every living thing, you and I

The mere seed of a weed science cannot make

It can replicate, genetically modify, but cannot create- out of nothing that is

Yet they seem to have the answer to how you: beautifully and wonderfully formed was made.



The existence of science supposed to Glorify our God

Was twisted and turned into conspiracy theories against-theism

A-theism

The atheist.

Maybe they can explain the science behind Jesus walking on water and Peter walking too by faith

Or estimate the gravitational loss needed for His ascension into heaven -

with our feet firmly planted on earth

Lets make it easier

Derive the force needed for a rod to put the red sea asunder

Or even calculate the rational ratio of 5000 men to 5 loaves with 12 baskets left over - women and children unaccounted for

Too hard?

Their simple biology can't explain how the lions fed in the ark and all other animals still survived?

Lets look at it from this angle

Our God insulated the feet of the bird before the creation of electric poles

He made the fish and bird streamlined to define the aerodynamics science now imitates

He made the light, water, land, plants, animals, and man in that order

The basic scientific requirements for survival satisfied before the creation of man

Our light dwells in the deepest of darkness

And they said we contradicted ourselves

Forgetting that in the darkness light is brightest

And also the fastest- source of energy that is

He created all things, then created man in His own image- a creator

Necessity they said was the mother of invention

Forgetting we're just exhibiting our first given gift

He created us in His image

Gave us power

Gave us dominion

Then He rested

But we messed up so he still works

That is how He gave His son

All we had to do is believe

And all His work is done

-Jeshurun

