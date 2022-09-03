Auditor General’s Report: Akufo-Addo’s refusal to take action makes him look like an accomplice – Edudzi Tamakloe

Private legal practitioner Mr. Gordon Edudzi Tameklo is disappointed action is not being taken against institutions and individuals cited in the Auditor General’s report for misappropriating state funds.

In the latest Auditor General’s report published on the website of the Ghana Audit Service for the year ending December 2021, infractions, financial irregularities, and payment of unearned salaries, among other things are said to have caused the country to lose millions of cedis.

Speaking on the Key Points Show on TV3 on Saturday, Mr. Gordon Edudzi Tameklo said it is disappointing that there is no prosecution of offenders under president Akufo-Ado.

“I am aware of officials of the NDC who are being prosecuted for procurement breaches. Now we have appointees of Akufo-Addo who have breached the PPA Act, no sanctions have been taken against them,” the Private Legal Practitioner said.

According to him, the inaction of President Akufo-Addo is an indication that he is not in charge as the leader of the country.

He further argued that it creates the picture that the president is an accomplice.

“The question boils down to leadership, either Akufo-Addo is not in charge of this country or he is an accomplice in this whole engagement.

“If every year the level of irregularities keep increasing under your watch and you are not taking any actions to deal with it then you are creating the image of being an accomplice,” Mr. Gordon Edudzi Tameklo shared.

He further called on the Auditor General to capitalise on his power to surcharge to go after institutions and individuals making the state lose millions of cedis.