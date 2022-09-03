Auditor General acting like Pontius Pilate with his refusal to disallow and surcharge – Edudzi Tamakloe

A private legal practitioner Mr. Gordon Edudzi Tameklo has expressed concern about how Auditor General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu is failing to disallow and surcharge after the release of his annual audit reports.

In his view, the posture is synonymous with Pontius Pilate in the bible. He said it is discouraging that after every audit in the last two years, there is no action taken to deal with institutions and individuals misappropriating and stealing government money.

“He has adopted the posture of Pontius Pilate and has washed his hands off the findings

“His failure to disallow and surcharge is contemptuous of the Supreme Court and you know that if you violate the Supreme Court order you can be removed from office,” Mr. Gordon Edudzi Tameklo told TV3 during an engagement on the Key Points programme on Saturday.

Mr. Gordon Edudzi Tameklo believes that President Akufo-Addo should be blamed for his inaction to deal with institutions and individuals cited for misappropriating government funds in the Auditor General’s report.

He argued, “The question boils down to leadership, either Akufo-Addo is not in charge of this country or he is an accomplice in this whole engagement.

“If every year the level of irregularities keep increasing under your watch and you are not taking any actions to deal with it then you are creating the image of being an accomplice.”

In his latest report for the year ending December 2021, the Auditor General has cited several irregularities that have led to the country losing millions of cedis. Unfortunately, there is no confidence that money lost by the state will be recovered.