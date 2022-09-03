Ellembelle DCE lied; we never took custody of any missing excavators – Police

The Ghana Police Service has rubbished an allegation made against it by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle.

A report by the Chronicle newspaper on Friday, September 2 alleged that two excavators which were in the custody of the Police at Ellembelle have disappeared.

In the report, the DCE of Ellembelle Mr. Kwasi Bonzo made the allegation against the police.

“We wish to categorically state that no excavators were handed over to the police by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo or any other person from the assembly.

“We, therefore, urge the public to disregard the publication and treat it with the contempt it deserves,” part of a police statement has stressed.

Meanwhile, the DCE, his personal assistant, and one other are being investigated in connection with the alleged missing excavators.

The Western Regional Police Command is assuring the public that anybody implicated in the course of the investigation will be taken through the due process of the law.

Find more in the statement below: