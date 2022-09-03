Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kasoa-Bawjiase Road

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has cut the sod for the construction of a 16-kilometre road from Kasoa to Bawjiase in the Central region.

The GHS93.9 million project with funding from the Consolidated Fund, is earmarked for completion in September 2024.

The road, when completed is expected to enhance economic activities in communities within Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Constituency and Bawjiase in Awutu Senya West and their catchment areas.

President Akufo-Addo cut the sod at Papaase along the Kasoa-Bawjiase Road as part of his two-day working visit to the Central region.

Giving the details of the project, Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwesi Amoako-Atta, in a statement read on his behalf said the project would be undertaken by General Construction and Development Limited.

He said the road would be expanded by 12.3 metres and work would include, clearing of bituminous surfaces, construction of concrete size drain and bridges and installation of road markings and road signs.

He observed that the road was critical to the economic activities to the agrarian communities, but the current state made movement of goods and people challenging.

“Most of the people here are farmers who cultivate pineapple, mangoes, orange, cassava and plantain in commercial quantities and so this will promote agriculture in the region,” he said.

“The towns are growing very fast and so the roads need to be upgraded to facilitate their activities,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo, pledged government’s commitment to put roads in the country into good conditions to facilitate movement and economic growth.

“We know there is a lot be done and we are committed to do them,” he said and further called on the people to keep supporting the Government to take the country to the desired destination.

GNA