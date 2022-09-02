Finance Ministry flooded by Data Bank workers; all they know is borrowing – Isaac Adongo

Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament (MP), Isaac Adongo has accused the leadership of the Finance Ministry of lacking the capacity to carry out its mandate.

He said the Finance Ministry is packed with workers from Data Bank and all they know is to borrow.

Speaking to Citi News on Friday evening, the Minority MP stressed that unless such people are axed from the Ministry, the economic crisis Ghana faces at the moment will persist.

“Go and look at the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry of Finance is the hub of investment banking and debt management. Over 40 employees of Data Bank are the people managing the Ministry of Data Bank. How can those people steer us out of the challenges and how we need to fix this country?

“How can these people understand monetary policy rather than borrowing and borrowing and borrowing? That is what Data Bank does and that is what the Ministry of Finance is doing now,” Isaac Adongo shared.

In his view, the leadership of the Finance Ministry including its head Ken Ofori-Atta should be relieved of their duties.

He added that what Ghana needs now is a team of experts and skilled Finance persons who will be able to turn things around for good.

“We need a very serious leadership change at the Ministry of Finance and a restructuring of the Ministry of Finance itself to deliver the combination of skill set and expertise required for the management of a modern economy,” the Bolgatanga Central MP noted.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has his backing.

Speaking to Obaatanpa FM today during his tour of the Central Region, he said he is confident the Finance Minister has what it takes to revive Ghana’s economy.