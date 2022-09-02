28 districts set to be hit by Bagre Dam spillage

02.09.2022 LISTEN

Some 28 districts in seven regions are expected to be directly affected by the ongoing Bagre Dam spillage.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in a statement outlined the five Northern Regions, the Northern parts of the Oti Region and the Afram Plains of the Eastern Region in this regard.

The spillage of the Bagre dam from neighbouring Burkina Faso is done annually to prevent any breakage of the dam's banks.

“The consequences of this spillage downstream in Ghana is the possible overflow of the banks of the White and Black Volta,” NADMO noted in a statement.

In this regard, NADMO has again urged all communities along the banks of these Rivers to move to higher grounds and Safe Havens identified in the affected Regions.

NADMO has partnered the Marine Police and the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Army and will pitch camp at Walewale in the North-East Region.

NADMO has in the past struggled to come up with adequate relief items to cater for all persons who may be affected by the spillage.

The affected districts are:

NORTHERN REGION:

1. Karaga District 2. Nanumba South District 3. Tolon District 4. Kumbugu District 5. Savelugu Municpal 6. Nanton District 7. Yendi Municipal

UPPER EAST REGION: 8. Bawku West District 9. Binduri District 10. Talensi District

UPPER WEST REGION: 11. Nandon District 12. Lawra Municipal 13. Nadowli District 14. Wa West District

NORTH-EAST REGION: 15. East Mamprusi Municipal 16. West Mamprusi Municipal 17. Mamprugu Moagduri District 18. Chereponi District 19. Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District

SAVANNAH REGION: 20. East Gonja Municipal 21. Bole District 22. West Gonja District

OTI REGION: 23. Nkwanta North District 24. Krachi East Municipal 25. Krachi West District 26. Krachi Nchumuru District

EASTERN REGION: 27. Kwahu Afram Plains North District 28. Kwahu Afram Plains South District By Delali Adogla-Bessa.