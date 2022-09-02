People calling for the head of Ken Ofori-Atta because they have forgotten his achievements – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reposed his trust in Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Finance Minister since the start of the year has come under intense criticism with many insisting that he has run the country’s economy into a ditch and must resign or be sacked.

Speaking to Obaatanpa FM in an interview on Friday, September 2, President Akufo-Addo took time to react to calls for the sacking of Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, he has trust in the Finance Minister who he claims did brilliantly well in the first term of his government.

In his view, people who want the Minister fired because have forgotten he is the same man who led the country to exit the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after taking over from the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.

“This same Finance Minister who people are calling for his head today is the very man who took us successfully out of the IMF Programme and helped us to reach the 7% of growth we had before Covid-19. People are forgetting that because we are in a difficult position. But he is the same figure. He hasn’t changed and I believe that he has the same determination to work us out of this crisis as he showed at the beginning of my government,” President Akufo-Addo shared.

Reacting to allegations that he does not listen to the public, the President said, that is not true.

“Every day we are assessing their performance. It’s not something that I have to wait for people to tell me to assess. There is continuous assessment. If I’m satisfied the performance is still strong I know what to do. It’s not that I don’t listen to what people say. Of course, I do. How can I not listen? Public opinion is very important in a democracy. At the end of the day, I have to make the judgment whether or not some particular people should go or not go,” H.E Akufo-Addo said.

The President is currently in the Central Region for a two-day tour. He will conclude the tour on Saturday, September 3.