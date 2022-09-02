Wateraid Ghana begins operations in Wassa East District

WaterAid Ghana, a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to bringing clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene to those living in poverty around the world has held a project start-up meeting with stakeholders aimed at improving Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in health care facilities at Daboase in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. George York, Head of Policy, Advocacy and Campaigns said the primary objective of Water Aid is to strengthen WASH and health systems by accelerating the coverage of reliable access to safer water, affordable, inclusive and sustainable WASH services within the District.

He revealed that the project will use twelve calendar months to establish the baseline, fundamentals, and the use of existing structures as well as study and observe challenges on the ground. This he said will help in defining the way forward of the programme.

Mr. York further stressed that WaterAid will require the support and expertise of stakeholders in order to achieve the expected outcome.

For his part, Grant’s Manager for Water Aid Mr. David Aidoo said WASH in Health Care Facilities in Ghana is currently being run in Wassa East District and Asutifi South District with donor support from Conrad Hilton Foundation. He added that an amount of Two hundred and Thirty Four Thousand United States Dollars (US $234,000) has been earmarked to execute the programme.

The Wassa East District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Boakye in his welcome address thanked WaterAid for selecting the district for the project. “One key institution that must have an unquenchable flow of water is our health care facilities”, he said. He explains that healthcare delivery will cease once there is water shortage since every process of work requires the use of water.

According to him, although Ghana water treats and supply water to residents in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis, water coverage within the district is less than 10 percent. He acknowledged that the district has been blessed with other institutions that supply water to some parts of the district but there are more communities yet to benefit especially health centres.

The stakeholders pledged their unflinching support for the project with assurance from Nananom to release lands where the need arises.